Short Interest in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN) Expands By 5,809.1%

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, an increase of 5,809.1% from the February 26th total of 132 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. 8,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.54. Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

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Institutional Trading of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:RISN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.01% of Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Tactical Large Cap ESG ETF (RISN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that tactically shift exposure between US equities and treasurys, or other defensive assets, that are screened for biblically-aligned criteria as defined by the Issuer. RISN was launched on Jul 15, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

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