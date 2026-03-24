Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,953 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 55,103 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 466,741 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNZOY. Zacks Research upgraded Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denso has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Denso Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DNZOY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 417,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.04. Denso has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Denso had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denso will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Denso Company Profile

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Denso Corporation (OTCMKTS: DNZOY) is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso’s offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

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