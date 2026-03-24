Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Decreases By 94.4%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,263 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 26th total of 538,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of FOSUF stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

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About Fosun International

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Fosun International is a Shanghai‐based investment holding company with a diversified portfolio spanning insurance, healthcare, real estate, tourism, cultural entertainment and consumer goods. Since its founding in 1992 by Guo Guangchang and partners, the group has pursued a strategy of combining industrial expertise with financial investment to build integrated businesses across multiple sectors. Fosun’s approach emphasizes value creation through strategic acquisitions and long‐term partnerships.

In the insurance and wealth management arena, Fosun holds interests in both domestic and international insurers, providing a range of life, property and casualty products.

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