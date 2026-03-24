Short Interest in City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rises By 581.8%

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the February 26th total of 616 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Dbs Bank raised City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDEVY
City Developments Price Performance
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.
The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.
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