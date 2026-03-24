Short Interest in City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rises By 581.8%

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the February 26th total of 616 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank raised City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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City Developments Price Performance

City Developments Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,878. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

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City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

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