DMIIU’s (NASDAQ:DMIIU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

DMIIU’s (NASDAQ:DMIIU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 24th. DMIIU had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DMIIU’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DMIIU Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DMIIU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. DMIIU has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMIIU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMIIU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.