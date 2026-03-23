GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE
GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More GE Aerospace News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight GE’s stronger growth profile and major engine wins versus peers, supporting longer‑term revenue and margin upside. GE Aerospace vs. Textron
- Positive Sentiment: Planned capital investments — >€110M aimed at expanding European manufacturing capacity (plus additional U.S. facility investments and new hires) signal management is scaling production to meet engine/order backlog and aftermarket demand. That should support revenue growth over the next several years. GE Aerospace to Invest €110M
- Positive Sentiment: Local site investments and planned hiring (including Newark and three U.S. facilities) reinforce the capex program and capacity buildout to support future engine production and services revenue. GE Aerospace investing more in Newark site
- Neutral Sentiment: GE is on investor radars and trending in market news feeds — increased attention can amplify volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces noting investor interest and attention toward GE can drive short-term flows but largely reflect existing fundamentals and guidance. GE Aerospace is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Market reacted to the capex announcements with near-term selling, reflecting concerns about higher near‑term cash outflows, margin pressure and GE’s premium valuation vs. some peers. That contributed to the recent pullback. GE Pours €110M Into European Facilities
- Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary recommends allocating to other mega‑caps after GE’s pullback, signaling rotation risk and comparative valuation concerns that can keep selling pressure on the shares. My Top 2 Megacap Stocks to Buy After GE’s Pullback
- Negative Sentiment: TipRanks and other reports tie the stock dip directly to the investment announcement, underscoring that markets are weighing near‑term costs against long‑term growth. Investment and Stock Drop
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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