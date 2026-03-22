Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,324,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,531 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $270,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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