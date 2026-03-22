Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.72% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $135,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.89. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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