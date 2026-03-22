Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 340,301 Shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF $NBCM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 38.39% of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF worth $113,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 8,159.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 624,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF by 52,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NBCM stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund is actively managed to provide long and short exposure to the broad commodity market. The fund utilizes a subsidiary to invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. NBCM was launched on Aug 27, 2012 and is managed by Neuberger Berman.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.