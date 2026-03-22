St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,825 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.77.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $201.73 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41. The stock has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.