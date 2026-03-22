Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) SVP Sells $38,994.50 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) SVP Kim Coffin sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $38,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,357.50. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kim Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Kim Coffin sold 3,766 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $304,368.12.

On Friday, March 13th, Kim Coffin sold 209 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $16,590.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 3.2%

SFM stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

More Sprouts Farmers Market News

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed a bullish FY2026 outlook (EPS guidance $5.28–$5.44) and gave Q1 guidance; the company also posted a small quarterly EPS beat, supporting fundamentals and the growth story. Guidance & traffic trends article

Management reaffirmed a bullish FY2026 outlook (EPS guidance $5.28–$5.44) and gave Q1 guidance; the company also posted a small quarterly EPS beat, supporting fundamentals and the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share-buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 underpin capital return and growth optionality that investors have been using to justify higher valuations. Buyback/expansion coverage

Board-authorized $1 billion share-buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 underpin capital return and growth optionality that investors have been using to justify higher valuations. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support longer-term customer loyalty and brand differentiation but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Sustainability article

Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support longer-term customer loyalty and brand differentiation but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and reported CEO Jack Sinclair sales — has spooked some investors and increased selling pressure. Large, high-profile disposals can be read as a negative governance/psychology signal even when management cites routine reasons. CEO sale report

Extensive insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and reported CEO Jack Sinclair sales — has spooked some investors and increased selling pressure. Large, high-profile disposals can be read as a negative governance/psychology signal even when management cites routine reasons. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (COO, CFO-level and others) filed sales on March 18–19; individual filings include Joseph Hurley’s 456-share sale and a large reduction by Timmi Zalatoris (9,820 shares). The pattern (many more sales than buys) is dampening investor confidence. InsiderTrades summary Timmi Zalatoris Form 4

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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