Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.