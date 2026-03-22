Comparing S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

S&W Seed has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Bioceres Crop Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $54.99 million 0.00 -$30.03 million ($14.24) -0.01 Bioceres Crop Solutions $333.30 million 0.07 -$55.42 million ($3.72) -0.10

S&W Seed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -85.38% -50.81% -17.71% Bioceres Crop Solutions -82.83% -22.43% -8.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for S&W Seed and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00

S&W Seed currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 22,627.27%. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 975.27%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

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S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

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Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. It also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. The company operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Estonia, the United States, Paraguay, Russia, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

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