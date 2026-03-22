Lifetime Brands (LCUT) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lifetime Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Lifetime Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -4.16% 4.66% 1.62% Lifetime Brands Competitors -11.06% -5.41% -1.03%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Lifetime Brands pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 64.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lifetime Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands’ peers have a beta of -0.32, meaning that their average share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifetime Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $647.93 million -$26.94 million -3.71 Lifetime Brands Competitors $2.79 billion $78.50 million -0.68

Lifetime Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifetime Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 1 1 1 1 2.50 Lifetime Brands Competitors 290 1066 1055 48 2.35

Lifetime Brands currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.61%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Lifetime Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

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