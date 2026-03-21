Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Mint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Mint

(Get Free Report)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities. It offers its solutions through a network of ATMs, payment processing platforms, and branded card products. The company was formerly known as Mint Technology Corp. and changed its name to The Mint Corporation in August 2013.

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