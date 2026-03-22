Head-To-Head Contrast: Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) versus PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 24.46% 29.31% 18.47% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDD and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 10 4 0 2.29 Globavend 1 1 0 1 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDD currently has a consensus price target of $140.57, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Globavend has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,121.99%. Given Globavend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globavend is more favorable than PDD.

39.8% of PDD shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PDD has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDD and Globavend”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $53.96 billion 2.48 $15.40 billion $9.58 10.04 Globavend $23.56 million 0.06 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Summary

PDD beats Globavend on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

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PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Globavend

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Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

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