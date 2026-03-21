Head-To-Head Contrast: Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) versus Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quantum Computing and Backblaze, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Computing 1 2 3 0 2.33 Backblaze 1 1 7 0 2.67

Quantum Computing presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.25%. Backblaze has a consensus target price of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 97.11%. Given Quantum Computing’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than Backblaze.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quantum Computing has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Backblaze has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum Computing and Backblaze”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Computing $680,000.00 2,298.23 -$33.68 million ($0.15) -46.40 Backblaze $145.84 million 1.45 -$25.61 million ($0.46) -7.96

Backblaze has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing. Quantum Computing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Computing and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A Backblaze -17.56% -27.38% -11.98%

Summary

Quantum Computing beats Backblaze on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Computing

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Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Backblaze

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Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

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