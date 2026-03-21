Head-To-Head Comparison: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YAYYO and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given YAYYO’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe YAYYO is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

YAYYO has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares YAYYO and Dynagas LNG Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAYYO N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) N/A Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million 1.00 $61.65 million $1.37 3.11

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO. YAYYO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares YAYYO and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAYYO N/A N/A N/A Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 15.20% 6.96%

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats YAYYO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAYYO

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EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

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Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

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