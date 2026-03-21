Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuveen Sl Tfip (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.32 and traded as low as $14.32. Nuveen Sl Tfip shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 97,936 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Stock Down 1.5%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.
Nuveen Sl Tfip Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Sl Tfip
Nuveen Sl Tfip Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index and Lipper General and Insured Unleveraged Municipal Debt Funds Average.
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