Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.83 and traded as high as C$18.01. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$17.64, with a volume of 122,015 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Firan Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

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Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corp is a supplier of aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It has two operating segments namely FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. FTG Circuits manufactures printed circuit boards within the global marketplace. FTG Aerospace designs and manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, subassemblies, and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products and for airframe manufacturers. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Asia, and Europe and generates substantial sales from the United States.

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