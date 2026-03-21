Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $13.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 767,633 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 101.46%.The company had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Tang bought 516,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,224,981.61. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,845,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,724,686.61. This represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

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