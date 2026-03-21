SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.20 and traded as low as C$26.57. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 384,727 shares trading hands.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

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