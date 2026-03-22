Rapid Micro Biosystems Eyes $37M-$41M 2026 Revenue as Growth Direct Day Draws Record Crowd

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) executives highlighted the company’s effort to modernize microbial quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing, discussed recent customer engagement activity, and outlined key variables behind its 2026 outlook during a Q&A session hosted by KeyBanc’s Anna Snopkowski.

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Automating a “mandatory regulated step” in pharmaceutical manufacturing

CEO Rob Spignesi described microbial quality control as a required process designed to ensure finished drugs are safe for patients, particularly injectable medicines where contamination could lead to severe adverse effects. He said the industry still relies largely on manual Petri dish methods that date back roughly a century, calling the legacy approach slow, labor-intensive, and prone to human error.

Growth Direct Day draws record attendance

Spignesi also pointed to “data integrity” concerns—whether test results can be trusted—saying regulators are pushing the industry toward automation due to error risk and, in some cases, falsification. He said Rapid Micro’s Growth Direct platform is intended to fully automate and accelerate microbial testing, supported by proprietary consumables and services that contribute to recurring revenue.

Spignesi said the company’s Growth Direct Day—an event focused on best practices, application use, and rollout strategies—saw record attendance this year, with more than 100 people participating. While the event began in Europe, he said the company is now hosting it in North America and Asia for the first time.

He characterized the gathering as not typically an “acute selling event,” but rather a forum that can help accelerate opportunities into and through the sales funnel and build a sense of customer community around the technology.

2026 guidance: revenue range and key swing factors

CFO Sean Wirtjes reviewed the company’s 2026 guidance of $37 million to $41 million in revenue, supported by an expectation of 30 to 38 system placements. He said the range reflects three main variables:

Customer purchasing environment: Wirtjes said capital approval has been more challenging in recent years, with heightened internal competition for customer capital and a “choppy” economic backdrop. The low end of guidance assumes those conditions persist, while the high end assumes improved stability and more streamlined approvals.

Wirtjes said capital approval has been more challenging in recent years, with heightened internal competition for customer capital and a “choppy” economic backdrop. The low end of guidance assumes those conditions persist, while the high end assumes improved stability and more streamlined approvals. Large multi-system orders: He said the low end assumes the only large multi-system order in 2026 is the Samsung order the company announced “last week,” while the high end assumes additional large multi-system orders.

He said the low end assumes the only large multi-system order in 2026 is the Samsung order the company announced “last week,” while the high end assumes additional large multi-system orders. MilliporeSigma system commitment timing: Wirtjes said Rapid Micro is in year two of a five-year agreement in which MilliporeSigma acts as a distributor for systems and consumables, with a “meaningful commitment” to buy systems during the plan year running from early March 2026 through February 2027. He said the company is contractually prohibited from disclosing the size of the commitment, and framed the guidance range largely as a question of timing—whether orders land earlier in calendar 2026 or are pushed into early 2027.

Spignesi added that the company and Merck Millipore have a governance structure that includes monthly business reviews of the global funnel, ongoing coordination to avoid channel conflict, and regular field-level engagement to help progress opportunities.

System placements and “land and expand”

In discussing system placement growth in 2025, Spignesi said the increase was driven by a combination of existing customers expanding and new customers being added, with the majority of placements coming from current customers rolling out the platform further. He described rollouts as taking multiple forms, including new phases of implementation, new applications, or expansion to additional sites.

Asked about the potential for broader commitments like Amgen’s, Spignesi said no customers are “fully penetrated,” including Amgen, and argued the company still has significant runway within its installed base. He noted Rapid Micro has “the majority of the global top 20” as customers and said expansion can occur both through additional systems across customer site networks and through greater application breadth.

On timing for Amgen-related consumables ramp, Wirtjes said validations were expected to begin in the second half, with meaningful ramp starting in early 2027. He said multiple sites are involved and may not move in perfect lockstep, but the company’s goal is to have most sites up and running by mid-2027.

Margins, cash burn, and longer-term targets

Wirtjes said the company is guiding to 20% overall gross margin for the full year, with an exit rate in the mid-20% range or higher and an expectation of approaching 30% by the fourth quarter. He said Rapid Micro expects product margins to turn positive in Q2 and remain positive, and consumables margins to turn positive in the second half.

He identified consumables material cost reductions as a primary driver, noting the company negotiated “meaningful” cost reductions with existing vendors rather than switching suppliers. He also pointed to a roadmap for system margin improvement, along with efforts on line efficiency and scrap reduction. Wirtjes said service margins are sensitive to revenue due to fixed costs, but he expects a service revenue uptick in the second half as additional customers contribute.

Looking longer term, Wirtjes said the company believes it can reach 50% gross margins and beyond, with the end of 2028 cited as a “good timeframe” based on the company’s current trajectory and opportunities including the MilliporeSigma partnership. He also said cash flow break-even would likely be in a similar timeframe, driven by top-line growth, margin expansion, and tight operating expense management. Wirtjes said 2026 operating expenses are guided to $47 million to $51 million, including about $10 million of non-cash expense, and he expects limited aggregate OpEx growth beyond inflation, with potential reallocations between spending lines.

In audience Q&A, Wirtjes said the company has no current plans to raise equity, while acknowledging ongoing dilution from employee equity grants. He noted the company has a debt facility with Trinity Capital with $25 million of capacity, which he said would likely be the first source considered for future cash needs.

Spignesi said the company has about 190 placements globally and estimates the total market opportunity across water, environmental monitoring (EM), bioburden, and sterility at 8,000+ systems. He also said Rapid Micro has significant manufacturing capacity, including a fully automated consumables line and assembly capacity for systems, and does not view manufacturing as a limiting factor for growth.

Finally, on U.S. onshoring and new facility builds, Spignesi said the company could potentially benefit in 2026 but expects the trend to be more visible in 2027 and beyond. He said Rapid Micro is already in discussions with customers planning new sites, including conversations with a customer before construction has begun.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

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