TD Securities Analysts Give High Tide (TSE:HITI) a C$6.50 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$6.50 target price on High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

High Tide Price Performance

About High Tide

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High Tide (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world’s most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including bricks-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

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