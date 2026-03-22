Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Sells £83,505.75 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider John Leggate sold 111,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75, for a total transaction of £83,505.75.
Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance
Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 76.90 on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage has a 12 month low of GBX 55.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.76. The company has a market capitalization of £437.63 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.00.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
Further Reading
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