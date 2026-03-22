Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Sells £83,505.75 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider John Leggate sold 111,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75, for a total transaction of £83,505.75.

Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 76.90 on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage has a 12 month low of GBX 55.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.76. The company has a market capitalization of £437.63 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.00.

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About Gresham House Energy Storage

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Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

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