TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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TMX Group Stock Down 1.3%

TMX Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $35.70 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

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TMX Group Limited operates Canada’s premier financial infrastructure that supports capital markets for listing, trading, clearing, settlement and information services. As a holding company, TMX Group’s principal businesses include the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Montréal Exchange (MX), and Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS). These platforms facilitate equity and derivatives trading, debt issuance, exchange-traded funds and a broad spectrum of structured products.

Through its marketplace operations, TMX Group offers issuers access to public capital, while providing investors with deep liquidity and a diverse range of listed instruments.

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