Brokerages Set Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Target Price at $32.00

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Mvb Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mvb Financial
Mvb Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.59.
Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.
About Mvb Financial
MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.
On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
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