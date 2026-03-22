Brokerages Set Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Target Price at $32.00

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mvb Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mvb Financial

Mvb Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,782,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 643,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mvb Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Mvb Financial by 275.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 259,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 190,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. Mvb Financial has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mvb Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About Mvb Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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