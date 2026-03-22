Insider Buying: Metalnrg (LON:AMG) Insider Acquires £11,040 in Stock

Metalnrg (LON:AMG – Get Free Report) insider Christian Schaffalitzky bought 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £11,040.

Metalnrg Stock Performance

LON AMG opened at GBX 8.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.89. Metalnrg has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 65. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

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Metalnrg Company Profile

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The company creates shareholder value through indirect and direct investments targeting outright acquisitions, majority stakes, or minority interests.

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