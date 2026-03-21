Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 3,311 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GPI stock opened at $317.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.44 and a 1 year high of $488.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.36 by ($0.87). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.02 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $470.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

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