Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases 49,150 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 213.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 49,150 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. CICC Research upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. The trade was a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,149.19. This trade represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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