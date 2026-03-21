Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $24.36 Million in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KALV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $859.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,767 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $27,512.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,274.34. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $83,361.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,965.31. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 33,378 shares of company stock worth $522,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KALV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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