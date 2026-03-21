Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $285.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $307.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.96.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

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