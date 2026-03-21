CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Stock Holdings Increased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 344.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,570 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,219,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,579,506 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 3.7%

CMS opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $82.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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