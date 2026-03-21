Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 70,398 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 245.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,185,000 after purchasing an additional 361,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,754,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,180,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $199.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.13 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

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