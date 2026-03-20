Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$10.30. Approximately 786,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 594,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$940.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.95.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.