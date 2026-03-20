U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 72,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 48,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Down 5.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 90.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF ( NYSEARCA:GOAU Free Report ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of Principia Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 1.55% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers. GOAU was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by US Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.