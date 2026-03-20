Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNR
Intuitive Machines Stock Up 3.1%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $75,741.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,299.68. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,389,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,176,246 shares in the company, valued at $18,831,698.46. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,498,506 shares of company stock valued at $59,486,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.
Key Intuitive Machines News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $26 and initiated/maintained an “overweight” view, implying roughly ~33.6% upside from the ~ $19.46 level cited — a clear analyst catalyst supporting upside. Cantor Fitzgerald raise (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Company issued strong FY2026 revenue guidance of $900M–$1B and said its backlog supports ~two‑thirds of that outlook — a large implied growth ramp that underpins the longer‑term bull case. Press release: Q4 & FY2025 results (GlobeNewswire)
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat notes the stock “held ground” after the report and even traded higher as investors focused on FY26 guidance and the company’s acquisitions that expand scale and addressable market. MarketBeat coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call/transcript provide detail on execution, backlog composition, and timeline — useful for judging whether FY26 guidance is achievable. Review the call highlights and full transcript for color. Earnings call highlights (Yahoo Finance) Earnings transcript (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed estimates: EPS came in materially below consensus and revenue was $44.79M vs. analysts’ ~$53.4M expectation — a near‑term earnings/revenue disappointment that pressured the stock. Earnings report & materials (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Acquisition-related cash outflows (notably Lanteris ~ $403M) and related costs cut cash on hand materially to ~$272M despite a ~$176M capital raise — liquidity and execution risk remain key near-term concerns. Analysis of acquisitions & cash impact (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Street reaction was volatile: some outlets reported an intraday ~9% share drop after the Q4 miss, highlighting the sensitivity of the stock to near-term execution and numbers. Proactive: shares under pressure after Q4 miss
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.
Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.
Further Reading
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