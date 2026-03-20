Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

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Intuitive Machines Stock Up 3.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. 7,537,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,765,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $75,741.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,299.68. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,389,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,176,246 shares in the company, valued at $18,831,698.46. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,498,506 shares of company stock valued at $59,486,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Intuitive Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

Further Reading

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