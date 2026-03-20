Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.14 and last traded at $85.3110. Approximately 2,109,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,019,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More.

Board-authorized $1 billion share buyback and plans to open 40+ new stores in 2026 strengthen the capital-return and growth story that traders are using to justify higher valuations; a director’s recent open-market purchase has been cited by some as a confidence signal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More.

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70 and posted a small quarterly EPS beat (Feb. 19); that improves the fundamental case for the stock versus peers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More.

There have been a few open-market insider purchases (smaller in size) that some investors point to as offsetting the selling and as a sign management/board still see value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More.

Sprouts’ sustainability and fresh-food positioning may support customer loyalty over time but is not an immediate earnings catalyst; useful for longer-term brand differentiation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider selling this week — including large Form 4 disclosures and a reported 57,644-share sale by CEO Jack Sinclair — is raising governance/psychology concerns for some investors and could pressure the stock if selling continues. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity is lopsided: data compilations show many more sales than purchases (roughly 26 sales vs. 2 purchases in recent months), which may temper confidence despite buyback news. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $49,046.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,482.88. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $38,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,517.50. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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