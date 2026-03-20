Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 123

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 119 to GBX 123 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 71 to GBX 85 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.

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Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2%

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 107.90. 2,147,000,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,764,563. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 62.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.18.

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Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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