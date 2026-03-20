Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Cable One Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. Cable One has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $277.96. The company has a market capitalization of $550.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.60 by ($8.95). The company had revenue of $363.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.59 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 180.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Cable One by 1,011.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2,288.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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