Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne Whitfield Sells 4,071 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne Whitfield sold 4,071 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $279,718.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,569.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.55.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,290,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after buying an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,476,000 after acquiring an additional 127,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published tighter quarterly and FY‑2026 EPS forecasts (smaller expected losses vs. consensus), which supports a more constructive growth/recovery thesis for the stock. Read More.

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong‑Buy” and published tighter quarterly and FY‑2026 EPS forecasts (smaller expected losses vs. consensus), which supports a more constructive growth/recovery thesis for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains mixed-to-favorable (average “Moderate Buy”); Lifesci’s upgrade improves outlook but does not represent unanimous conviction across all analysts. Read More.

Street consensus remains mixed-to-favorable (average “Moderate Buy”); Lifesci’s upgrade improves outlook but does not represent unanimous conviction across all analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: most recent quarter showed a slight EPS miss (reported ($0.20) vs. ($0.19) estimate) but revenue beat, leaving fundamentals mixed and dependent on future trial/launch catalysts. Read More.

Company fundamentals: most recent quarter showed a slight EPS miss (reported ($0.20) vs. ($0.19) estimate) but revenue beat, leaving fundamentals mixed and dependent on future trial/launch catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~90%) is a double‑edged factor — it stabilizes float but means large holders can move the stock if they adjust positions. Read More.

High institutional ownership (~90%) is a double‑edged factor — it stabilizes float but means large holders can move the stock if they adjust positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed in multiple Form 4s between Mar 16–19: CEO Bobak Azamian sold ~10.9k–12.0k shares across several days (prices ~ $67–$69), director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares (~$68.79), and several other senior officers also reduced stakes — these large, clustered sales can create immediate downward pressure and raise questions about near‑term liquidity needs or portfolio rebalancing. Read More.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Further Reading

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