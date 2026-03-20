GK Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 68,623 shares valued at $25,989,258. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $444.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its 200 day moving average is $280.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $500.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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