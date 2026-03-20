Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Guggenheim

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.46.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average of $257.62. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $203.26 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 806 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $213,428.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,317.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,295.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Automatic Data Processing

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated coverage of ADP with a Buy/Strong‑Buy and a $270 price target (about a 28% upside), citing that fears around AI are premature and highlighting ADP’s income characteristics. Article Title

Guggenheim initiated coverage of ADP with a Buy/Strong‑Buy and a $270 price target (about a 28% upside), citing that fears around AI are premature and highlighting ADP’s income characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noted in industry writeups that include ADP among dividend picks and steady‑income names; reinforces the stock’s appeal to income investors. Article Title

Coverage noted in industry writeups that include ADP among dividend picks and steady‑income names; reinforces the stock’s appeal to income investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks reported an upgrade to “strong‑buy,” adding to the bullish analyst momentum and likely contributing to buying pressure. Article Title

Zacks reported an upgrade to “strong‑buy,” adding to the bullish analyst momentum and likely contributing to buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles relay the new coverage across media (Benzinga/MSN/InsiderMonkey), increasing visibility; media pickup can amplify short‑term flows but doesn’t change fundamentals on its own. Article Title

Several articles relay the new coverage across media (Benzinga/MSN/InsiderMonkey), increasing visibility; media pickup can amplify short‑term flows but doesn’t change fundamentals on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures for mid‑March appear to contain erroneous/zero values (NaN/0), so there’s no clear signal from short‑interest data in these entries. (Data reliability issue.)

Reported short‑interest figures for mid‑March appear to contain erroneous/zero values (NaN/0), so there’s no clear signal from short‑interest data in these entries. (Data reliability issue.) Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch noted ADP underperformed some competitors on Thursday despite daily gains, a reminder that relative performance versus peers could cap upside if the sector rallies without ADP participation. Article Title

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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