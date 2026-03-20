First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso Sells 25,062 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $313,776.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 957,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,583.80. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.39 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

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First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.49 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.59%.The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Key Headlines Impacting First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting First Watch Restaurant Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Christopher Tomasso sold 25,062 shares at an average price of $12.52 (≈$313,776), reducing his stake by ~2.55% while retaining ~957,315 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Christopher Tomasso sold 25,062 shares at an average price of $12.52 (≈$313,776), reducing his stake by ~2.55% while retaining ~957,315 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO H. Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares at $12.52 (≈$48,553), a ~3.35% reduction in his position, leaving him with ~111,787 shares. SEC Filing

CFO H. Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares at $12.52 (≈$48,553), a ~3.35% reduction in his position, leaving him with ~111,787 shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider Jay Wolszczak sold 3,161 shares at $12.52 (≈$39,576), a ~1.36% decline in his holdings (ending ~228,930 shares). SEC Filing

Insider Jay Wolszczak sold 3,161 shares at $12.52 (≈$39,576), a ~1.36% decline in his holdings (ending ~228,930 shares). Negative Sentiment: Matthew Eisenacher sold 2,760 shares at $12.52 (≈$34,555), reducing his stake by ~3.94% to ~67,223 shares. SEC Filing

Matthew Eisenacher sold 2,760 shares at $12.52 (≈$34,555), reducing his stake by ~3.94% to ~67,223 shares. Negative Sentiment: Laura Anne Sorensen sold 1,697 shares at $12.52 (≈$21,246), a ~0.71% reduction, leaving ~237,353 shares. SEC Filing

Laura Anne Sorensen sold 1,697 shares at $12.52 (≈$21,246), a ~0.71% reduction, leaving ~237,353 shares. Negative Sentiment: John Daniel Jones sold 1,697 shares at $12.52 (≈$21,246), a ~1.96% reduction, leaving ~84,725 shares. SEC Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

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First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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