GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Invesco QQQ

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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