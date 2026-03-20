Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $383.59 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.0% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $380.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.27.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is reportedly negotiating to buy about $2.9 billion of solar panel/cell manufacturing equipment from Chinese suppliers to scale U.S. solar production and support Elon Musk’s 100 GW U.S. solar target—this could accelerate Tesla Energy’s growth and Megapack/rooftop solar manufacturing plans. Read More.

Tesla is reportedly negotiating to buy about $2.9 billion of solar panel/cell manufacturing equipment from Chinese suppliers to scale U.S. solar production and support Elon Musk’s 100 GW U.S. solar target—this could accelerate Tesla Energy’s growth and Megapack/rooftop solar manufacturing plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Terafab and chip progress remain a strategic positive: Musk has signaled a major semiconductor initiative (Terafab) and Tesla is advancing next‑gen AI chips (AI5/AI6) with foundry partners—these moves support long‑term autonomy, Optimus robots and data‑center ambitions. Read More.

Terafab and chip progress remain a strategic positive: Musk has signaled a major semiconductor initiative (Terafab) and Tesla is advancing next‑gen AI chips (AI5/AI6) with foundry partners—these moves support long‑term autonomy, Optimus robots and data‑center ambitions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A U.S. safety regulator recently closed a defect petition covering ~2.26M Tesla vehicles after finding no evidence of a safety‑related flaw—this removes one potential legal/regulatory overhang. Read More.

A U.S. safety regulator recently closed a defect petition covering ~2.26M Tesla vehicles after finding no evidence of a safety‑related flaw—this removes one potential legal/regulatory overhang. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure/clearing innovation: the SEC approved Nasdaq’s plan to allow tokenized trading of some high‑volume stocks (including the possibility for Tesla), which is noteworthy for market access but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Market structure/clearing innovation: the SEC approved Nasdaq’s plan to allow tokenized trading of some high‑volume stocks (including the possibility for Tesla), which is noteworthy for market access but not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: NHTSA escalated its probe into Tesla’s Full Self‑Driving (FSD) software to a detailed engineering analysis after multiple crashes in reduced‑visibility conditions—heightened regulatory scrutiny raises recall, remediation and liability risks that hit investor sentiment. Read More.

NHTSA escalated its probe into Tesla’s Full Self‑Driving (FSD) software to a detailed engineering analysis after multiple crashes in reduced‑visibility conditions—heightened regulatory scrutiny raises recall, remediation and liability risks that hit investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut Q1 delivery estimates and highlighted growing skepticism that the robotaxi story will meaningfully accelerate revenue soon—downgrades/estimate cuts increase short‑term downside risk for the stock. Read More.

UBS cut Q1 delivery estimates and highlighted growing skepticism that the robotaxi story will meaningfully accelerate revenue soon—downgrades/estimate cuts increase short‑term downside risk for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro and sector weakness (soaring oil, inflation and pushback on near‑term rate cuts) has pressured high‑beta tech names, amplifying Tesla’s declines as investors rotate to defensives. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance raised their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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