Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.3929.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -230.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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