Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DWTX FY2030 Earnings

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share.

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Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.96.

DWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dogwood Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8%

Shares of DWTX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.90. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of Dogwood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

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Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high‐throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood’s lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

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