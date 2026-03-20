SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunCar Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

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SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. SunCar Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

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SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ: SDA) is a technology-driven developer of range-extending systems for electric vehicles. The company’s flagship offering, SunDrive, integrates a compact internal combustion generator, advanced battery management, thermal management, and proprietary power electronics under unified control software. By combining these elements into a modular platform, SunCar addresses range anxiety and total cost of ownership concerns for light- and medium-duty EV fleets.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, SunCar serves global customers across ride-hailing, delivery logistics and commercial fleet segments.

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