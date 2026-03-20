Analysts Issue Forecasts for Middleby FY2028 Earnings

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $10.86 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share.

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Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

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Middleby Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.37. Middleby has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 692,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 34.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 268.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

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Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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